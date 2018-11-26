Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $284,000 in 3M Co (MMM) Stock

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $196.80 on Monday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

