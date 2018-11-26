Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) vs. Purple Innovation (PRPL) Financial Survey

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation has a beta of -1.37, indicating that its stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Purple Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.26 $3.76 million N/A N/A Purple Innovation N/A N/A $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Nova Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Lifestyle 4.03% 10.29% 8.77% Purple Innovation N/A 19.73% 1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nova Lifestyle and Purple Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Purple Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Purple Innovation has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.20%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Nova Lifestyle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Purple Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

