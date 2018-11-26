Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,745,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Novartis by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after buying an additional 2,885,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,304,000 after buying an additional 1,819,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Novartis by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,515,000 after buying an additional 741,373 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Cowen raised shares of Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.03 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/novartis-ag-nvs-shares-bought-by-parkwood-llc.html.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.