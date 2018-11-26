Novo Resources (NVO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.67

News stories about Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novo Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Novo Resources’ analysis:

Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$2.31 on Monday. Novo Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.42.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

