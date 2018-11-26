NVIDIA (NVDA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a coverage optimism score of 1.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

