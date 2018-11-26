NxStage Medical (NXTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.26

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 11415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXTM. BidaskClub cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.27 and a beta of -0.05.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.07 million. NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts expect that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 25.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 63.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth $122,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NxStage Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTM)

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

