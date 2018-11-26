Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,989 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $97.93 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $366.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

