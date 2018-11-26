Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

