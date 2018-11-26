Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.11

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

ZEUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. Olympic Steel’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

