OmenCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (OMEN)

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, OmenCoin has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OmenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. OmenCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $69.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00128046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00186666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.27 or 0.08038069 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009205 BTC.

OmenCoin Coin Profile

OmenCoin’s total supply is 5,260,057 coins. The official website for OmenCoin is omencoin.xyz. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin.

OmenCoin Coin Trading

OmenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

