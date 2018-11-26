ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 145.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,371 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 82,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $284,796.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

