Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,503 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $951,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,298.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

MSI stock opened at $124.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,525,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,924 shares of company stock valued at $118,291,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

