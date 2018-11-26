Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 98,144 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,144 shares during the period. Varex Imaging comprises about 3.4% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 43.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

VREX stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

