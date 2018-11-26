Opus Price Hits $0.0019 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Opus has a market cap of $263,075.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 63.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.02886505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00129028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00192168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.08541416 BTC.

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

