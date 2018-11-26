Orbit International (ORBT) and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) Financial Review

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $20.85 million 1.18 $1.79 million N/A N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 5.02 $1.64 billion $0.85 20.00

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International.

Risk and Volatility

Orbit International has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbit International and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 10.37% 14.93% 13.13% FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 25.07% 12.91% 11.08%

Summary

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR beats Orbit International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

