Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Receives $23.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

