Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Market Cap of $54,955.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $54,955.00 and $498.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000357 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 66,112,700 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

