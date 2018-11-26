Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 121,141 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,141 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of W W Grainger worth $142,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,586,000 after buying an additional 402,774 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in W W Grainger by 32.5% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,563,000 after buying an additional 186,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W W Grainger by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,874,000 after buying an additional 85,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in W W Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,594,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 34,096.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 444,283 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $297.95 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $198.25 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 121,141 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/panagora-asset-management-inc-buys-121141-shares-of-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.