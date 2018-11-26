Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $119.53 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,753 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $119,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 600,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 78,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 80,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,575,431.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/panagora-asset-management-inc-has-119-53-million-stake-in-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.