Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $165.84 Million Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 134.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,334,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $165,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

