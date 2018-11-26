Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 153,710 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL opened at $23.74 on Monday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

NBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities set a $43.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

