Parkwood LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.48.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $287,699.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total value of $124,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,580. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $219.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $206.86 and a 1-year high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/parkwood-llc-takes-position-in-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.