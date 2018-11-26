Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Separately, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patriot National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 8.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

