Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.95 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $2,358,367.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,306.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,392,948 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Paypal to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

