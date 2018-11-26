PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,651 Kaman Co. (KAMN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 585.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $443.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.40%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $236,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/peak6-investments-llc-acquires-shares-of-21651-kaman-co-kamn.html.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.