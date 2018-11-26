PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David C. Paul sold 2,053,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $111,413,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

GMED opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

