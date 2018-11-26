PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 235,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Pixelworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 319,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 566,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 271,541 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 85,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of PXLW opened at $4.02 on Monday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 million, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/peak6-investments-llc-takes-position-in-pixelworks-inc-pxlw.html.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.