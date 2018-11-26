Pearson (PSON) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSON. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 559 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 739.15 ($9.66).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 949.20 ($12.40) on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 563 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

