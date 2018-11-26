Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

PEB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

PEB stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $219,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

