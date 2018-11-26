Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Polar Capital (POLR)

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday.

POLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital raised Polar Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polar Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 654.17 ($8.55).

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 499.32 ($6.52) on Monday. Polar Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 329 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 564 ($7.37).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

