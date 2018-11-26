Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morningstar set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

