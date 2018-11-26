PG&E Co. (PCG) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,173 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 35,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in PG&E by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $23.84 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

