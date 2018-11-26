PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.80

PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 6321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PHI INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PHI INC/SH stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of PHI INC/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

