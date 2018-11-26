Phillip Md Et Al Frost Sells 50,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $678,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 75,085 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,033,169.60.

On Monday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 450,085 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $6,107,653.45.

On Friday, November 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 145,609 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,066,191.71.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 2,879,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,074. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Vector Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

