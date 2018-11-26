Phoenix Group (PHNX) Earns “Top pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 700.50 ($9.15) price target (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 688 ($8.99) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 787.08 ($10.28).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 719 ($9.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Wendy Mayall sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £45,262.14 ($59,143.00). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £60,043.34 ($78,457.26).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

