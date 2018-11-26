Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $216.03 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278,586 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.78% of ON Semiconductor worth $216,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,281.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,691 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

