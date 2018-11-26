Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,874 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

Williams Companies stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,483. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

