Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carter’s by 22.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carter’s by 73.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,381,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Pulver acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.55 per share, for a total transaction of $739,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,600.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock worth $9,606,925. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $95.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

NYSE:CRI opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

