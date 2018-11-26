Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $1,987,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,610,063.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,845 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

