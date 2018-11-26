Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $6.60 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $67.03 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

