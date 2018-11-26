Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.73.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $792,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM opened at $280.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $290.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

