Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of National Beverage worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.17. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $2.90 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/pinnacle-associates-ltd-has-6-38-million-holdings-in-national-beverage-corp-fizz.html.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.