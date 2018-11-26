Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $37.00 Price Target for Campbell Soup (CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given a $37.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini bought 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,348,000 after buying an additional 221,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,823,000 after buying an additional 88,410 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 577,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

