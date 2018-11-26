PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $81,440.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00127953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00188465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.07902261 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009208 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin.

