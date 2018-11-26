Pirl (PIRL) One Day Volume Tops $12,327.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $12,327.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00001272 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Pirl has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 26,342,573 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

