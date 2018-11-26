PlayAGS (AGS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $21.10. 306,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,112. The company has a market cap of $698.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.94.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 135.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 311,054 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 783,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.