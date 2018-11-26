Playkey Market Cap Achieves $704,761.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $704,761.00 and $13,652.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

