PLDT Inc (PHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie downgraded PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PLDT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,850,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 27.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PLDT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PLDT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 89,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.68. PLDT has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $764.11 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

