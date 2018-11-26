PlexCoin (PLX) Price Tops $0.0088

PlexCoin (CURRENCY:PLX) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, PlexCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlexCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlexCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of PlexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00127953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00188465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.07902261 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009208 BTC.

PlexCoin Token Profile

PlexCoin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. PlexCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlexCoin’s official website is www.plexcoin.com. The Reddit community for PlexCoin is /r/plexcoin. PlexCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlexCoinICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlexCoin Token Trading

PlexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

