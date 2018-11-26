Plutus Powergen (PPG) Trading Down 18.4%

Shares of Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) dropped 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Approximately 13,932,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,190% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

About Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen plc, through its subsidiary, Plutus Energy Limited, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. It sells its power to national energy suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

